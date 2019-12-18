SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.50.

SAP stock opened at $134.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. SAP has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. SAP’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

