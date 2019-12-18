Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $167.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.60.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

