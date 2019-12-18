Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Renaissance Capital lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sasol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SSL opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. Sasol has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 2,535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 473,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

