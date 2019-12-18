Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSL. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded Sasol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SSL stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sasol by 2,535.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 473,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 849.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 378,680 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol in the third quarter worth approximately $902,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

