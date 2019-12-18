Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €62.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €62.90 ($73.14) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.65 ($65.87).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €57.85 ($67.27) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €35.86 ($41.70) and a twelve month high of €56.85 ($66.10). The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

