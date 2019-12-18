Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.01 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on HEX. AltaCorp Capital lowered Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital lowered Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Beacon Securities lowered Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HEX stock opened at C$6.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.39. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a one year low of C$5.95 and a one year high of C$6.78.

