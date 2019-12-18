Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $270,382.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

