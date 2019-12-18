Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.06. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $5,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

