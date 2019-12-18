SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO W Carlton Reckling Sells 10,000 Shares

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,302.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Carlton Reckling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. SI-Bone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $489.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of -0.59.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the second quarter worth $5,249,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in SI-Bone by 153.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SI-Bone by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 222,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SI-Bone by 181.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SI-Bone by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

