Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.78.

Shares of SPG opened at $144.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day moving average is $154.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 217,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,733 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,617,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

