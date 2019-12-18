Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $527,124.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,767.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,055,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,129,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 574,561 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

