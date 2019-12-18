Skyline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,628 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,585% compared to the average volume of 156 call options.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $363,420.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,948.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $469,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,814 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,751 shares of company stock worth $4,383,585 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Skyline by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Skyline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyline by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Skyline by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Skyline by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKY opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Skyline has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

