SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SDC. William Blair assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,985,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

