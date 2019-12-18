Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Doron Inbar Sells 21,000 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.85.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

