Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $37.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAH. Bank of America cut Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,265,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,290 shares of company stock worth $1,137,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 32.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

