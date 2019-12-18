Spirit Airlines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,296 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,647% compared to the average volume of 475 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 102.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,246 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAVE opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.