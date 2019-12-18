Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SPR opened at GBX 138 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Springfield Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.53 ($1.65). The stock has a market cap of $123.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

