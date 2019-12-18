Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Shares Up 2.1%

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), 505,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 412,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.66.

Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

