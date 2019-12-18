State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $81.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.31.

State Street stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. State Street has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Insiders have sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in State Street by 693.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in State Street by 137.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

