Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.00 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCS. Raymond James cut shares of Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,910.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $754,203. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.