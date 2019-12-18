Stephane Kasriel Sells 60,000 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Kasriel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $702,000.00.

UPWK opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Upwork Inc has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.