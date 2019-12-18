Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $185,520.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 66.7% against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $185,520.00 and $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00057379 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00627706 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00240259 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005198 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00093337 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001940 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,449,628 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.