Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 18th (ADJ, AIR, CAP, ELTA, HTG, MIDW, PFC, STAF, UNIA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 18th:

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €147.00 ($170.93) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encavis (ETR:CAP) was given a €9.25 ($10.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 640 ($8.42). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price reduced by Oddo Securities from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83). Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 75 ($0.99). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

