Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,536 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,126% compared to the average daily volume of 131 call options.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $7,479,659.57. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $902,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,903,320. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DCPH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.94. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

