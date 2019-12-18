Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,569 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,374% compared to the typical daily volume of 120 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BRF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,723,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 70,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BRF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,484,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BRF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,432,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 254,952 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BRF by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,244 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRFS. ValuEngine cut shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

