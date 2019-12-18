Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.72 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $714.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Radar Relay, Kucoin and Binance. In the last week, Substratum has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Binance, Tidex, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bitbns, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

