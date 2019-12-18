Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SUM. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.44.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE:SUM opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 2.16. Summit Materials has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $8,123,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,345. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.