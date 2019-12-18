SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Change Healthcare in a report released on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $870,456,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 365,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 90.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,582,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,105 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,558,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 234.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 1,668,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

