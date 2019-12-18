SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRK. ValuEngine lowered Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE:CRK opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Russell W. Romoser sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $59,145.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,457.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 62,182 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

