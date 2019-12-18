sUSD (SUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,141.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00014750 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $1,141.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 11,658,391 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

