Syscoin (SYS) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Upbit and Poloniex. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $595,462.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00564305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009265 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 572,783,109 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.