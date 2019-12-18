Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Director Lawrence P. Reinhold Sells 41,303 Shares

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Systemax Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $931.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.11.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Systemax by 1,205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Systemax by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

