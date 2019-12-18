Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded to Buy at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $306.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,841,000 after acquiring an additional 813,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,362,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,848,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 65.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,866,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,149,000 after purchasing an additional 291,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

