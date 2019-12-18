TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.27.

NYSE TCF opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 2,179,873 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1,196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 277,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

