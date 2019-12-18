Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley set a $39.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,106,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,957,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,388,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,466,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,611,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,950,000 after acquiring an additional 388,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,019,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,639,000 after acquiring an additional 712,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TECK opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.45. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

