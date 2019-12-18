Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $392.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.60.

NYSE:TFX opened at $367.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.32. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,506 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 40.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

