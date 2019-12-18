Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $415.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFX. Svb Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.60.

TFX opened at $367.23 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,881 shares of company stock worth $23,933,506. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,971,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,646,394,000 after buying an additional 87,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,416,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $800,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,139,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

