Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TPL opened at $702.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $409.00 and a one year high of $915.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $658.29 and a 200 day moving average of $686.26.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $668.94 per share, with a total value of $26,757.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $828,524 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.