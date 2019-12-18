Textron (NYSE:TXT) PT Lowered to $52.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.30.

NYSE:TXT opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. Textron has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,575,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,568,668,000 after purchasing an additional 651,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $334,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,521 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,509,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,232,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,105,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 431,683 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

