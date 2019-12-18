The Voyager Token (VGX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, Radar Relay and AirSwap. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Cobinhood, Binance, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Livecoin, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

