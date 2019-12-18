Thescore (CVE:SCR) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, approximately 156,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 287,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of $246.22 million and a P/E ratio of -24.83.

Thescore (CVE:SCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.08 million. Research analysts expect that Thescore Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Thescore (CVE:SCR)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

