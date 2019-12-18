TheStreet Lowers Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of -0.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.37% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.