Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Receives $58.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Timken from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $253,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 37.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 91.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 9.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. Timken has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $58.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

