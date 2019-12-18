Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.15. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 19,549 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNXP. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). Research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -20.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.