Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.33-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.Toro also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.33-3.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Toro stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Toro has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

