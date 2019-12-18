Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.Toro also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.33-3.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Get Toro alerts:

NYSE TTC opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Toro has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $81.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.