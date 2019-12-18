Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells $1,490,149.50 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total transaction of $1,490,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,771,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian John Stempeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total transaction of $20,935,108.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $250.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 130.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.79. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $289.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

