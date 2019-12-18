Traders Purchase High Volume of AerCap Put Options (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,227 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,628% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

