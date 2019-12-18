Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,353 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,570% compared to the average daily volume of 81 call options.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

OC stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

