Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 173,460 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,488% compared to the typical volume of 3,104 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

PM stock opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

